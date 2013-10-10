New Issue- Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 100 mln stg 2014 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million sterling
Maturity Date September 30, 2014
Coupon 1.15 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.15 pct
Payment Date October 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
