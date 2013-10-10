New Issue- SIKA AG prices dual tranche deal

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower SIKA AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 14, 2023

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 100.452

Reoffer price 99.752

Yield 1.903 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0224761517

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 14, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.50

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.903 pct

Spread 23 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0224761509

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.