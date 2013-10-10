New Issue- SIKA AG prices dual tranche deal

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower SIKA AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 14, 2023
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.452
Reoffer price 99.752
Yield 1.903 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 14, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.50
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.903 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Common terms
Payment Date November 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
