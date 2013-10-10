New Issue- BMW Japan prices 33.0 bln Yen 2016 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BMW Japan Finance Corp
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 33.0 billion yen
Maturity Date October 21, 2016
Coupon 0.351 pct
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Mizuho Securities & SMBC Nikko
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.