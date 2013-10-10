New Issue- BMW Japan prices 33.0 bln Yen 2016 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower BMW Japan Finance Corp

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 33.0 billion yen

Maturity Date October 21, 2016

Coupon 0.351 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Mizuho Securities & SMBC Nikko

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.