New Issue- Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Commerzbank AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 19, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.306
Reoffer price 99.306
Yield 1.731 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
