New Issue- Commerzbank prices 500 mln euro 2020 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 19, 2020

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.306

Reoffer price 99.306

Yield 1.731 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, Natixis, & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000CZ40JW9

