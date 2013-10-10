New Issue- Glencore prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) SA
Guarantor Glencore Xstrata Plc, Glencore International AG
& Xstrata (Schweiz) AG
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 23, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 100.625
Reoffer price 100.175
Yield 2.095 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 23, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss/UK
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme