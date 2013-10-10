FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Glencore prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 1:43 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Glencore prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) SA

Guarantor Glencore Xstrata Plc, Glencore International AG

& Xstrata (Schweiz) AG

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.625

Reoffer price 100.175

Yield 2.095 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss/UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0225710588

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.