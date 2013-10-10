New Issue- Glencore prices 175 mln sfr 2019 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Glencore Finance (Europe) SA

Guarantor Glencore Xstrata Plc, Glencore International AG

& Xstrata (Schweiz) AG

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 23, 2019

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 100.625

Reoffer price 100.175

Yield 2.095 pct

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss/UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0225710588