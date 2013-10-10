New Issue- KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 14, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.214

Reoffer price 100.214

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 25bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 4.35 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A0Z1V67

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.