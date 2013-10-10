FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN
October 10, 2013 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- KfW adds 1.0 bln euros to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 14, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor flat

Issue price 100.214

Reoffer price 100.214

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 25bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 4.35 billion euro

when fungible

Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A0Z1V67

