New Issue- Swedbank prices 700 mln SEK 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 10, 2013 / 2:22 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Swedbank prices 700 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0982673799

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
