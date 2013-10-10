New Issue- Swedbank prices 700 mln SEK 2016 FRN

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Swedbank AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0982673799

