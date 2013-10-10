New Issue- Greenland Hong Kong prices $700 mln 2018 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $700 million

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.655

Reoffer price 99.655

Yield 4.875 pct

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMOrgan, BOCI, Deutsche Bank, CITI,

Morgan Stanley & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law Hong Kong

