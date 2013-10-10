New Issue- Canara Bank prices $500 mln 2018 bond

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Canara Bank (London Branch)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price 99.77
Reoffer price 99.77
Yield 5.303 pct
Spread 385 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over UST
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas,
CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & JPMorgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
