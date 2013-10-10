New Issue- NWB prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV

(NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

Data supplied by International Insider.