New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 FRN
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2013 / 7:53 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 15, 2021

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp

Issue price 100.291

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,

LBBW & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 15 cents

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Lux

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 550 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0907250509

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
