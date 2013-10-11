New Issue-EIB adds 250 mln euros to 2021 FRN

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 15, 2021
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Issue price 100.291
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 16bp
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BayernLB, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse,
LBBW & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Lux
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 550 million euro
When fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.