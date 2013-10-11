New Issue- BFCM prices multi tranche deal

Oct 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA

(BFCM)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.6 billion yen

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 3-month Libor + 44bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 4.8 billion yen

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 37bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Denoms (M) 1

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 7.8 billion yen

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 32bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Denoms (M) 1

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 46.1 billion yen

Maturity Date October 16, 2015

Coupon 0.475 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.475 pct

Spread 22 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

Denoms (M) 1

* * * *

Tranche 5

Issue Amount 22.8 billion yen

Maturity Date October 18, 2016

Coupon 0.560 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.56 pct

Spread 26 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

Denoms (M) 1

* * * *

Tranche 6

Issue Amount 24.0 billion yen

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 0.755 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 0.755 pct

Spread 34 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

Denoms (M) 1

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Nomura & Mizuho

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Tokyo

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Japan

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.