FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-IADB adds $100 mln to 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
Breakingviews
TaskRabbit deal reveals what even IKEA can't build
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 11, 2013 / 12:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IADB adds $100 mln to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date March 15, 2017

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.53

Reoffer price 100.53

Yield 0.966 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2016 UST

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing New York & London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

Notes The issue size will total $2.55 billion

When fungible

ISIN US4581X0BV95

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.