New Issue-IADB adds $100 mln to 2017 bond

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.53
Reoffer price 100.53
Yield 0.966 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.625 pct Due 2016 UST
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing New York & London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law New York
Notes The issue size will total $2.55 billion
When fungible