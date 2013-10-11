FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN
October 11, 2013

New Issue-Bremer LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 21bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 21bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL9204

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

