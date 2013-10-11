New Issue-ABN Amro adds A$60 mln to 2019 bond

Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower ABN Amro Bank NV
Issue Amount A$60 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2019
Coupon 5.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.684
Yield 5.31 pct
Spread 130 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date October 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes The issue size will total A$360 million
When fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.