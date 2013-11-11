New Issue-BMW Finance prices 300 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BMW Finance
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.524
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
