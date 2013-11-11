FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BMW Finance prices 300 mln stg 2017 bond
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
November 11, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-BMW Finance prices 300 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower BMW Finance

Guarantor BMW AG

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.524

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
