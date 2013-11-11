New Issue- Pargesa prices 220 mln sfr 2018 bond

Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Pargesa Holding SA

Issue Amount 220 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 10, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.249

Reoffer price 99.749

Payment Date December 10, 2013

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN CH0224761541

