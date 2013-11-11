New Issue-Sparkasse Hannover prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparkasse Hannover
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Yield 1.115 pct
Spread Flat
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to the 43.8bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, NordLB & Soarkasse Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.