New Issue-Sparkasse Hannover prices 150 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparkasse Hannover

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.444

Yield 1.115 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to the 43.8bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Dekabank, NordLB & Soarkasse Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000A1YCRK5

Data supplied by International Insider.