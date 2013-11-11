New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 275 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 275 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp

Issue price 99.904

Reoffer price 99.904

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

