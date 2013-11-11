FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 275 mln SEK 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 11, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 275 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB

Issue Amount 275 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp

Issue price 99.904

Reoffer price 99.904

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
