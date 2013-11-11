New Issue-Lansforsakringar prices 275 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lansforsakringar Bank AB
Issue Amount 275 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp
Issue price 99.904
Reoffer price 99.904
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
