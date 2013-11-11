New Issue-CABEI prices dual tranche deal

Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Central American Bank for Economic Integration

(CABEI)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 145 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 16, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.65

Reoffer price 100.20

Yield 1.465 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0228518533

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date December 16, 2016

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 100.282

Reoffer price 99.882

Yield 0.665 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0228518525

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.