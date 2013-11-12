FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Landshypotek bank adds 50 mln SEK to 2018 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Landshypotek bank adds 50 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on tuesday.

Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB

Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 27, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total 2.4 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN SE0005364601

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
