New Issue-Landshypotek bank adds 50 mln SEK to 2018 FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on tuesday.
Borrower Landshypotek Bank AB
Issue Amount 50 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date April 27, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 50bp
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
The issue size will total 2.4 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
