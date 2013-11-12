New Issue- Pshypo prices dual tranche deal

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweiz Hypothekarinstitute
(Pshypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 197 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 16, 2023
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.923
Reoffer price 100.582
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 28, 2033
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 101.466
Reoffer price 101.016
Common terms
Payment Date November 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & Raiffeisen
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
