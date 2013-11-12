CORRECTED-New Issue- ESM prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

(Corrected Denoms from 10 to 0.01)

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.804

Reoffer yield 2.26 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

ISIN EU000A1U9803

Data supplied by International Insider.