FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-New Issue- ESM prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 12, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue- ESM prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrected Denoms from 10 to 0.01)

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)

Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2023

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 98.804

Reoffer yield 2.26 pct

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.8bp

Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Natixis & Nomura

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

ISIN EU000A1U9803

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.