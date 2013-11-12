CORRECTED-New Issue- ESM prices 3.0 bln euro 2023 bond

(Corrected Denoms from 10 to 0.01)
Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Stability Mechanism (ESM)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2023
Coupon 2.125 pct
Reoffer price 98.804
Reoffer yield 2.26 pct
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.8bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International, Natixis & Nomura
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 0.01
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.