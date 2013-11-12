New Issue-Unicredit adds 250 mln euros to 2015 FRN

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit SpA
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date July 24, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 155bp
Reoffer price 100.427
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 130bp
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit Bank
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.