New Issue-ADCB prices $500 mln 2017 FRN
#Market News
November 12, 2013 / 1:20 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ADCB prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower ADCB Finance (Cayman) Ltd

Guarantor ABU Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 09, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 130bp

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Standard

Chartered Bank

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
