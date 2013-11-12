New Issue- Daimler prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.756

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 86.7bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Danske Bank,

Lloyds Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1X3GC3

