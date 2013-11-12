FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-L-Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-L-Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank (L-Bank)

Guarantor German State of Baden Wuerttemberg

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.758

Yield 1.05 pct

Spread Minus 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.6bp

over the December 10, 2018 OBL#1

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, LBBW & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000A1X27Y3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
