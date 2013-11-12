New Issue-L-Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Foerderbank (L-Bank)
Guarantor German State of Baden Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2018
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.758
Yield 1.05 pct
Spread Minus 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 36.6bp
over the December 10, 2018 OBL#1
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, commerzbank, LBBW & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
