New Issue-Achmea prices 750 mln euro 2020 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Achmea BV
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2020
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 99.494
Reoffer price 99.494
Yield 2.58 pct
Spread 102 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 19, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC, Rabobank & Unicredit
Ratings A- (S&P)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undislcosed
Denoms (K) 100 -1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
