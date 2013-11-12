New Issue-Total Capital prices dual tranche deal

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.361

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0994990280

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.331

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0994991411

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JPmorgan &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.