New Issue-Total Capital prices dual tranche deal
November 12, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Total Capital prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total SA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2021

Coupon 2.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.361

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0994990280

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.331

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS0994991411

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, JPmorgan &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
