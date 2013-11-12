New Issue-Rentenbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.293

Reoffer price 99.293

Yield 1.482 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0994797529

