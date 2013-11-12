FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.293

Reoffer price 99.293

Yield 1.482 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Morgan Stanley, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN XS0994797529

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
