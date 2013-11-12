FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Anglo American prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2013 / 3:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Anglo American prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital plc

Guarantor Anglo American plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 900 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2017

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.675

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.0bp

Over the 2017 OBL

ISIN XS0995040051

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2020

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.395

Spread 142 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 187.1bp

Over the 2.25 pct DBR

ISIN XS0995039806

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing london

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

