New Issue- Anglo American prices dual tranche deal

Borrower Anglo American Capital plc
Guarantor Anglo American plc
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 900 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.675
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 142.0bp
Over the 2017 OBL
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2020
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.395
Spread 142 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 187.1bp
Over the 2.25 pct DBR
Common terms
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, Commerzbank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing london
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
