New Issue- Sparebank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.2bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ, HSBC & ING

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0995022661

Data supplied by International Insider.