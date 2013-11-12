FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Sparebank prices 1.0 bln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 12(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 Boligkreditt

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.78

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.2bp

Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR

Payment Date November 19, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, DZ, HSBC & ING

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) &

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0995022661

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

