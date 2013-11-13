New Issue-KSH Holdings prices S$75 mln 2016 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KSH Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount S$75 million
Maturity Date May 20, 2016
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.25 pct
Spread 457.4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
