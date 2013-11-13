New Issue-KSH Holdings prices S$75 mln 2016 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower KSH Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount S$75 million

Maturity Date May 20, 2016

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.25 pct

Spread 457.4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.