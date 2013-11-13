New Issue-Schlumberger Finance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Schlumberger Finance BV
Guarantor Schlumberger Limited
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 04, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.871
Reoffer yield 1.526 pct
Spread 37 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 88bp
Over the 3.75 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.