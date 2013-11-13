FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Standard Chartered prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond
November 13, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Standard Chartered prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.506

Reoffer price 99.506

Reoffer yield 1.729 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank,

Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan Caz

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0995417846

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

