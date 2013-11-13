New Issue- Standard Chartered prices 1.25 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Standard Chartered PLC

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2018

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.506

Reoffer price 99.506

Reoffer yield 1.729 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.5bp

Over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche bank,

Goldman Sachs International, JPMorgan Caz

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0995417846

