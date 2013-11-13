New Issue-WPP prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower WPP PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.473

Yield 3.062 pct

Spread 103 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BAML, CMZ, GS, HSBC & ING

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0995643003

