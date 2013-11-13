New Issue-Opus prices 500 mln SEK 2018 FRN

Nov 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Opus Group AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 20, 2013

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 400bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-Month Stibor + 400bp

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0005556834

