New Issue- BNG prices 500 mln euro 2015 bond

Nov 13(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten (BNG)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2015
Coupon 0.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.916
Spread Minus 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.3bp
Over the 0.25 pct 11 September 2015 BKO
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
