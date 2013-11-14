FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MARKET EYE-India's Natco Pharma surges on favourable U.S. court ruling
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
November 14, 2013 / 4:25 AM / 4 years ago

MARKET EYE-India's Natco Pharma surges on favourable U.S. court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Shares in India's Natco Pharma Ltd surge 6 percent
after prospects for its generic version for Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries' billion dollar drug got a boost from a
favourable U.S. court ruling on Wednesday.
* A U.S. Supreme Court justice on Wednesday declined a request
from Teva for a stay of an appeals court ruling that would strip
the company's $4 billion-a-year multiple sclerosis drug Copaxone
of patent protection in 2014, rather than in 2015.
 
* In July, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit
issued a decision in a patent fight that pits Teva against two
teams developing cheaper generic forms of Copaxone: one with
Novartis AG and Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc ;
and another between Mylan Inc and Natco Pharma.

 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.