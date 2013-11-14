FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- BWG Homes prices 350 mln NOK 2018 FRN
November 14, 2013

New Issue- BWG Homes prices 350 mln NOK 2018 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BWG Homes ASA

Issue Amount 350 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 3-months Nibor + 380bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-months Nibor + 380bp

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Arctic, Danske & Nordea

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Norway

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
