New Issue- BWG Homes prices 350 mln NOK 2018 FRN

Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower BWG Homes ASA

Issue Amount 350 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date November 28, 2018

Coupon 3-months Nibor + 380bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-months Nibor + 380bp

Payment Date November 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Arctic, Danske & Nordea

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Norway

Data supplied by International Insider.