New Issue-Svenska HB prices 400 mln stg 2020 bond
November 14, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-Svenska HB prices 400 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million Sterling

Maturity Date November 20, 2020

Coupon 3.0 pct

Yield 3.001 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT

Payment Date November 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Lloyds & Nomura

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0995970893

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

