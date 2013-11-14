New Issue-Svenska HB prices 400 mln stg 2020 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 20, 2020
Coupon 3.0 pct
Yield 3.001 pct
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct March 2020 UKT
Payment Date November 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Lloyds & Nomura
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
