New Issue-ENI prices dual tranche deal

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower ENI SpA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2021

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.957

Yield 2.631 pct

Spread 95 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.6bp

over the 2.25 pct 2021 DBR

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 12, 2025

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 103.779

Yield 3.356 pct

Spread 115 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 169bp

over the 1.5 pct 2023 DBR

Notes The issue size will total 1.2 billion euro when fungible

ISIN XS0970852348

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley,

SG CIB & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.