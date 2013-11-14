FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Cajamar prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue- Cajamar prices 750 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Cajas Rurales Unidas, Sociedad Cooperativa

de Credito (Cajamar)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.937

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to to 313.4bp

Over the 1.0 pct 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander GBM

& Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB- (S&P) & BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing AIAF

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Spanish

ISIN ES0422714024

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
