New Issue-IBM prices 750 mln stg 2020 bond
November 15, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

New Issue-IBM prices 750 mln stg 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday (14 Nov 2013).

Borrower International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date December 21, 2020

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.883

Reoffer yield 2.749 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilts

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing New York

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law New York

ISIN XS0996288717

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

