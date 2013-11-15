New Issue-Renaissance Consumer prices $100 mln 2019 bond

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer Renaissance Consumer Funding Ltd

Borrower Commercial Bank “Renaissance Credit”

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 13.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 13.5 pct

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) GSI & Sberbank CIB

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN XS0996297544

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue