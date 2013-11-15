New Issue-Renaissance Consumer prices $100 mln 2019 bond

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer Renaissance Consumer Funding Ltd
Borrower Commercial Bank “Renaissance Credit”
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date May 22, 2019
Coupon 13.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 13.5 pct
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) GSI & Sberbank CIB
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), B+ (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
