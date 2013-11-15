New Issue-Securitas prices 350 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Securitas AB

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date February 22, 2021

Coupon 2.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 2.655 pct

Spread 110 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 151.8bp

over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Nordea, RBS & UniCredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0996455399

