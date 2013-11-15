FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-O2 Telefonica prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond
November 15, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-O2 Telefonica prices 600 mln euro 2018 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH

Guarantor Telefonica Deutschland Holdings AG

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date November 22, 2018

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.162

Yield 2.053 pct

Spread 98 baisi points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 140.7bp

over the 1.0 pct October 2018 OBL

Payment Date November 22, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, BayernLB, Commerzbank & UBS Investment Bank

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN XS0912992160

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

