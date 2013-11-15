FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ING Bank prices dual tranche deal
#Market News
November 15, 2013 / 4:16 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-ING Bank prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.057499 billion euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2023

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.883

Reoffer price 99.883

Yield 3.526

Spread 245 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0995102695

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount $2.058014 billion

Maturity Date November 21, 2023

Coupon 4.125pct

Issue price 99.915

Reoffer price 99.915

Yield 4.144 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 200-1

ISIN XS0995102778

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Credit Suisse, HSBC, ING &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
