New Issue-Vivacom prices 400 mln euro 2018 bond

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Vivacom (Bulgarian Telecommunications Company Ead)
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 15, 2018
Coupon 6.625 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 6.625 pct
Spread 597 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Payment Date November 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, VTB Capital, Barclays & Deutsche Bank
Listing IRISH
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law New York
Regs ISIN XS0994993037
Data supplied by International Insider.