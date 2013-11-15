FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-GALP Energia prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
November 15, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

New Issue-GALP Energia prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower GALP Energia SGPA S.A

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 25, 2019

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.443

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 313.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 360.4bp

over the 3.75 pct Janaury 2019 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas, Caixa BI, Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN PTGALIOE0009

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
